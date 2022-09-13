Kick-off October by attending Forsyth’s biggest event of the year.
The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. The festival, which in the past has been held in downtown Forsyth, has moved this year and will be held at Shoals Bend Park, located at 210 Shoals Bend Blvd off of US Highway 76 East in Forsyth. The festival will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. and will feature a variety of entertainment, vendors and unique experiences for those in attendance.
The festival will feature vendors, raffles, food trucks, entertainment, activities and more.
Forsyth Chamber of Commerce President Rose Backlin told Branson Tri-Lakes News this year’s festival is bringing back favorites of the community such as the Little Miss Ozarks Pageant, car show and dog show.
“This year we have some new events as well as the traditional favorites,” Backlin said. “We have the car show, pageant and the things people expect at the Harvest Moon Festival. But we will have several new things, as well. We have the Highland Games, which is new this year. We’re doing a casting competition, with regular fishing rods. So everybody will use the same pole with the same weight and they have to cast it closest to a target. It’ll be like an elimination thing. I think there are two different categories for different ages. We will also have an archery tournament going on as well for kids and adults. They can bring their own bow or we are going to try to have extras there.”
Another new feature at the festival is the Beer Garden, which the chamber has received permission from the Forsyth Board of Aldermen to host.
“The Elks are hosting and providing everything for the Beer Garden,” Backlin said. “We will have an area fenced off and will be checking IDs, then there will be bracelets or something similar given before someone can go into the area and purchase a beer. They will have to finish their beer in the area as well. They can not walk around the festival with alcohol. Towns like Branson and Hollister have done similar Beer Gardens at events and it has been successful. We just wanted to make sure we did it right for safety and kept the beer in one specific location.”
Backlin said one of the most exciting new activities for the festival this year is the addition of the traditional Scottish Highland Games events.
“We are having the Highland Games, which will have four events,” Backlin said. “It should be fun to watch and see the unique sporting events.”
The Highland Games will host a Men’s Division of competition for Amatuer status. It will have four events: Braemar Stone, Open Stone, Sheaf Toss and Atlas Stones. Those interested in participating will need to pre-register and sign a waiver. The registration for the games is open until Thursday, Sept. 15. For more information contact the chamber at (417) 546-2741. The archery and casting competitions can be pre-registered or participants may register on the day.
The car show, from 1 to 4 p.m., with awards given at 5 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee and cars can be registered on the day. The proceeds will go to the Paws and Hands Unite Animal Rescue.
One of the events at the festival allows participants to show off their four-legged companions in the Paw and Pumpkins Dog Show. The dog show will have three categorie: Tricks for Treats, Costume Contest and Most Paw-tacular. There is a registry fee of $8 on the day with all proceeds benefiting the Paws and Hands Unite Animal Rescue.
Backlin said one of the events she looks forward to all year is the Little Miss Ozarks pageant.
“It is not a full glitz pageant. We don’t judge on the outfits the girls wear. It is more about their stage presence and their personalities when on stage answering a question,” Backlin said. “Last year, we had somebody wear a little Western cowboy outfit and she won.
“Little Miss Ozarks, is my baby. I brought it to the festival. I used to do the Little Miss Taney County at the fair for a couple years and was in pageants myself growing up,” Backlin said. “When I came to the chamber, I brought in the Little Miss Ozarks to the Harvest Moon Festival. It was my contribution.
“I think it is important for these young girls and young women to gain self esteem and confidence. I was a shy little girl and getting up there on stage in front of people really helped me get confidence. I hope the pageant does the same for the little girls who enter it.”
The pageant is open to girls ages 3 to 12, with two age brackets. There is a $30 registration fee. All participants will receive medals and a small gift bag. The winners from each age bracket will receive a crown, sash and scooter. For more information on registering for the Little Miss Ozarks or to sponsor the scooters or donate to the gift bags contact Backlin at the chamber.
The Harvest Moon Festival is one of the Chamber’s biggest fundraisers each year.
“We use the money we raise to help the community and business owners of Forsyth and the area,” Backlin said. “Our focus is helping build up Forsyth as a place where people will want to come and open businesses, a place where visitors want to stay. We want to see the town and area flourish and grow.”
For more information visit forsythmissouri.org.
