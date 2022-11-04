The Hollister School District will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a Veterans Day Parade.
The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a reception for veterans at the Hollister Central Office immediately afterward.
All veterans and active duty personnel are invited to participate in the parade by themselves or with a group of veterans. Participants can ride in a car, the bed of a truck, on a trailer or on a motorcycle. Staging will take place at the Hollister Middle School parking lot at 8:10 a.m.
The school district encourages the community to attend. The parking lots at the softball field and cross country course located at the entrance to the Early Childhood Center will be available for parking and viewing the parade.
A rain date is set for Monday, Nov. 14, in the event of inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.