A charitable organization in the Tri-Lakes area is helping to ensure no child sleeps on the floor.
A local chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization whose mission it is to give beds to children in need, is continuing their focus to provide a bed, mattress and bedding to children in Stone and Taney counties.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace - MO, Table Rock Lake Chapter was started in 2018 by the pastor of a Kimberling City church.
“Our chapter started through our pastor Jeff Hardy at First Baptist Church in Kimberling City sometime in 2018,” Chapter President Robby Parrish told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He had a vision after seeing an episode of Mike Rowe’s-Returning the Favor with founder Luke Mickelson. My wife Tammy and I were approached by our pastor in 2020 (to see) if we felt led to take over as president and co-president.”
Parrish said the mission is a simple but important one.
“Our mission is to provide any child in Stone and Taney County with a bed, mattress and bedding that doesn’t already have one,” Parrish said. “Our motto is ‘NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN’.”
Since the Parrishs have stepped into the leadership roles for the chapter, it has helped more than 100 children.
“Since January 2020, Sleep in Heavenly Peace MO-Table Rock Lake has provided bed and bedding to approximately 120 kids,” Parrish said. “I do not have the totals from 2018-2020 before we started.”
The chapter makes each bed frame for the children with the help of volunteers.
“We do have build days where we build beds for stock to deliver in the future,” Parrish said. “Usually these are half days on Saturday from 9 to noon. Anyone can email (me at) at robby.parrish@shpbeds.org for more information.”
Anyone who has a child in need of a bed in Stone or Taney County can request a bed for them via the SHP website.
“To request a bed all they need to do is go to our website shpbeds.org. Look for our chapter-Sleep In Heavenly Peace MO-Table Rock Lake,” Parrish explained. “Go to the request for a bed tab, fill that out and submit. That info comes straight to us. I try to call them back in a day or two after receiving that request.”
Providing the peace of mind of a good sleep is what keeps the volunteers working hard to make and provide beds for the children of the area.
“The most rewarding thing is knowing that we are providing a good night’s sleep for kids that are sleeping on floors, air mattresses, couches, or just nothing at all,” Parrish said. “Knowing that when we leave their home after a delivery that child will get a good night’s sleep and the parents or guardians have one less worry for them. Seeing the faces of excited kids when they receive a complete bed continues to melt our hearts time after time. Some have never had a bed to call their own before in their life.”
The Table Rock Lake chapter is fully funded by donations and volunteer hours.
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a self funded organization. We rely on funds that we raise ourselves,” Parrish said. “You can help through donations of money, bedding, pillows, blankets, and mattresses. There is a link for donations on that FB page as well.”
For more information or to donate contact Parrish at robby.parrish@shpbeds.org or find the organization’s Facebook page ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace/MO, Table Rock Lake’.
The national Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization had its start like many other charities, in a garage. It began as a project, which started with the build of one bed for a single family and developed into something a whole lot more.
For more information on the national charity visit shpbeds.org.
