The Taney County Health Department is back to normal operations after being closed since COVID-19 first hit.
At the Taney County Commission Meeting on Monday, June 21, Director of the Taney County Health Department Lisa Marshall gave an update on the operations and upcoming events at the health department.
The health department, located at 15479 U.S. Highway 160 in Forsyth, is now back to having people in the building including clinical staff.
“We’re doing our normal vaccinations … We offer a large number of vaccines to the general public,” Marshall said. “We do have a back to school clinic that’s coming up, so we’re encouraging those kiddos that need those vaccinations to give us a call and get scheduled for that, that’s in July.”
Some of the vaccinations available at the TCHD include tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis and flu vaccinations.
Marshall said they have environmental health inspectors out in the field and are trying to coordinate with businesses for inspections.
“We’re really encouraging businesses to give us a call if they have questions, prior to us coming out. We want to make sure we are using their time wisely and our time wisely,” Marshall said. “We like to be educators before reinforcers, so we want to make sure that people are giving us calls and just know that we’re available if they have questions about our operations.”
The WIC program, Women, Infants and Children, which is a special supplemental nutrition program that serves pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to 5 years of age, is also expanding through the TCHD.
Marshall said in the commission meeting that the federal WIC program has increased fruit and vegetable benefits for those that are participants in the Taney County WIC program.
For more information on the WIC program, or to see the additional benefits, visit taneycohealth.org/services/wic.
For more information about the TCHD, visit taneycohealth.org.
