A Stone County man posted a photo on Facebook Marketplace, which led to his arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
According to a post on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a resident of Stone County alerted the Stone County Sheriff’s Office about a catalytic converter for sale on Facebook Marketplace with photos.
The photos or more precisely the items in the background of the photo are what caught the citizen’s eye.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar said in the post, “Apparently (the man) must have been under the influence because in the background of his picture he posted, he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table. I was alerted to this by one of our finer citizens. I passed this on to one of our detectives.”
A search warrant was issued for the man’s house.
“We arrived at this gentleman’s house with a search warrant,” Radar said in the post. “You can imagine his surprise!”
After entering the home with the warrant, the detectives found methamphetamine and a pistol. The man was arrested and taken to the Stone County jail.
“He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol, (which) he is forbidden to own,” Radar said in the post. “We have now provided him (with) a new place to stay.”
Radar added a note for others in the community.
“Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now,” Radar said in the post. “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!”
