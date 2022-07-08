The four men running for the Republican nomination for the position of Taney County Presiding Commissioner will give voters another opportunity to meet and hear from them.
Taney County Federated Republican Women will be hosting a candidate forum for the Presiding Commissioner candidates on Thursday, July 21, at the lower level of Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth, starting at 6 p.m.
All four candidates are expected to attend: Nick Plummer, Ken Roten, W. Alex McAuley, and Noah Prahlow.
The candidates will share their vision for Taney County and answer questions.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2, and because there is no Democratic party candidate, the winner of the Republican primary will run unopposed in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.