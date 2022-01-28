Two Branson High School History Teams picked up a pair of top 10 finishes at the 4th annual Marion C. Early History Bowl.
The tournament included 105 teams from across the state, with Branson’s three teams finishing 7th, 8th, and 24th.
“Our kids performed well, represented the district well, and had a great time,” Brian Foster, history team advisor, said in a press statement.
The competition had students answering questions from many different eras of world history, from government leaders, world wars, and major cultural events.
Junior Dhruvi Patel said the competition was a great way to get to know fellow students.
“After competing with my teammates, I got to know some of them better and it felt great being in the company of such intelligent minds,” Patel said in a statement. “We also bonded through the fact we were all really competitive and the team spirit was highly uplifting. Overall, I would say it was a very fun experience and I would 100% participate again if I was given the opportunity.”
Junior Michaela Meadows shared a similar sentiment.
“My favorite part about competing is all of us are at the same level - we were asked all of the same questions and had the same opportunities,” Meadows said. “All of my teammates were very positive and supportive.”
