A man from Rueter was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, Feb. 20, four miles east of Rueter in Taney County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Justin Day, 34, was traveling east on Highway 160, when his 1995 Chevrolet S10 ran off of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree.
Taney Country Coroner Tony Mullen pronounced Day deceased at the scene. Day was transported to Kissee Funeral Home in Forsyth. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the online crash report.
