Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce presented their yearly community awards at their Annual Lake Splash Event.
According to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, Nov. 6, the chamber presented four awards at the 2021 Lake Splash Community Awards Program and Annual Banquet, held at the Chateau on the Lake.
This awards were:
-The Guardian Award, which recognizes an area first responder for their fearless and unselfish service in helping keep the community safe.
- The Business of the Year Award
- The Trailblazer Award
- The Community Service Award, which has been given out annually by the chamber for over 40 years in recognition of an individual.
This year the Guardian Award was given to Officer Ryan Clement of the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the release, Clement worked throughout the night after a boating accident, interviewing boaters and witnesses. Because of his diligence and determination to keep Table Rock Lake safe, his investigation led to the identification of a hit-and-run boater involved in the incident.
The 2021 Business of the Year Award was presented to Branson Bank Lending Center.
According to the release, the lending center was chosen for this honor for striving to meet the needs of every member of the community with the best financial products and customer service available. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Branson Bank Lending Center in Stone County answered the call to help local businesses. As soon as government funding became available for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to provide small business owners the money they needed to continue paying their employees throughout the coronavirus crisis, Larry Maloney and his team worked tirelessly to make sure local business owners and those self-employed had full access to funds before they ran out.
The Trailblazer Award is given out to recognize an individual who has forged the path for others in the Table Rock Lake area, has demonstrated invaluable leadership either in business or community development in the past (at least 10 years ago), and influenced the community in a positive manner, states the release.
The 2021 Trailblazer Award recipient was Table Rock Lake area volunteer Carrie Padilla.
According to the release, Padilla was chosen for having volunteered with many community organizations through the years, including being an integral part of the Southern Stone County Fire Department Auxiliary. She helped start the Stone County Christmas Assistance program, and she is always helping wherever there is a need, often serving as the backbone of a program to help keep it together. She goes above and beyond for the community in everything she does, making sure everyone stays connected for a common cause.
The Community Service Award, which is considered the most prestigious of the four awards, is given to an individual or an organization who, through unusual services and commitment, has improved one or more of the following characteristics of the community: quality of life, economy, educational opportunities, beauty, serenity and safety.
This year’s Community Service Award honoree was Maureen Darby, of State Farm Insurance.
According to the release, Darby was chosen for her commitment to help the community through food and supply drives at her office to benefit Stone County OACAC, and toy drives to benefit the Stone County Christmas Assistance Program. She has a heart for service and commitment to her community, and her dedication to this is evident in her involvement with the Kimberling Area Senior Center, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Stone County Citizens in Action, and the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, among other groups.
The event was sponsored by local business including: Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort, What’s Up Dock?, Connell Insurance, El Lago Mexican Restaurant, Great Southern Bank, Table Rock Community Bank, Titanic-World’s Largest Museum Attraction, Madden Media, Oakley Auto World, Ozarks Technical Community College, White River Valley Electric Cooperative. Weichert Realtors-Good Life and Hogan Land Title Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.