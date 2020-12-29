The Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone class put on its 5th Annual Miracle On Wolf Lane.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s free event took place as a drive-thru at the Reeds Spring High School on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m.
According to Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone Teacher John Kessinger, this year’s drive-thru event included three stations that families got to stop for.
The stations included hot cocoa, cookies, a craft for the kids to take home and an opportunity to say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.