Table Rock Quilts of Honor presented 11 quilts to veterans at the Midtown Cafe in Reeds Spring on Thursday, Feb. 16.
According to Table Rock Quilt of Honor member Betty Thomas, the Midtown Cafe has been supportive of the group for the last few years.
“Jeff Barnhart, owner of Midtown Cafe, has opened his doors to Quilts of Honor to present quilts to veterans since 2020,” Thomas said. “This past Thursday was the eleventh time that we presented quilts to deserving veterans at this location, for a total of 116 quilts.”
Table Rock Quilts of Honor members present at the presentation were Jane Mahon, Mary Ryder, Karen Kendall, Debbie Gintz, Vickie Ginn, Dina Fulsom, Michelle Perkins, and Betty Thomas.
“In addition to making personal presentations at various locations to individual veterans, we make presentations at the Veterans of the Ozarks in Kimberling City and Branson Veterans of America in Branson,” Thomas said. “We have also made presentations at the Veterans Parade each November.”
The Table Rock group is part of the National Quilts of Honor organization, whose mission it is to bestow a universal symbol of thanks and remembrance to those who have served to protect and defend our lives freedoms.
“Table Rock Quilts of Honor was started in 2013 and currently has a membership of 35 members. Two of our members, Jane Mahon and Mary Ryder, have been with the group since its inception,” Thomas said. “Our quilts are made by the loving hands of our members who want to thank those who have served and to honor their service and sacrifice. Since our inception we have presented over 900 veterans with ‘Quilted Hugs of Gratitude’ and are looking to reach 1,000 by the end of this year.”
Thomas said each quilt represents a group effort from members.
“Some people sew the tops, others put on the binding, while others do the actual quilting,” Thomas said. “Each individual does their part to ensure our veterans are treated with respect and acknowledged for their contributions to keep our country safe.”
Being able to honor those who served our country is the best reward of the group, Thomas said.
“I think my biggest reward is watching a veteran’s reaction when they receive their quilt,” Thomas said. “Like one gentleman said Thursday, “This is the best day of my life”. He really appreciated the quilt he received.”
Thomas said she got involved with the group to help acknowledge veterans like her husband.
“I consider myself a ‘promoter’ for the cause. My husband is a 20 year veteran, so I am well aware of the sacrifices that he and others have made to secure our freedom,” Thomas said. “I want to acknowledge in a small way all veterans who have paid the price for the freedoms that we all enjoy here in America.”
The Quilts of Honor organization was started by a veteran of the Vietnam era, Gail Belmont. Between 2005 and April 2010, Belmont and the volunteers worked with an organization providing patriotic quilts to those service members touched by war. The organization made it their mission that no soldier was forgotten, according to the Quilts for Honor website.
Thousands of the quilts made by Belmont and volunteers across the nation have been presented to service members all over the country, to presidents, and to museums in remembrance.
According to the website, the Navy Seals asked for a special quilt to be given to President Bush. The “Presidential” quilt was finally presented to him in 2007 after being delayed by hurricane Katrina. In the fall of 2007, “The Warrior” quilt, painted by Linda Hasbrook and quilted by Belmont, was presented to the Pentagon and installed in the “9/11 Memorial Display Case.” In June 2009, Belmont, along with her parents Bob and Virginia, traveled across America to a special presentation of quilts to the Marine Corps at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. As they drove across America, they picked up quilts from quilters wishing to also honor the military. They began their journey with 200 quilts and arrived at Camp LeJeune with over 1,300 quilts. In August 2009, the “Lady Warrior’’ quilt was presented to the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
In April 2010, Belmont’s passion and mission for providing comfort and healing to veterans had grown ever stronger, according to the website. With the help of many Quilts of Honor was formed, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing healing, loving quilts to those who have served in harm’s way protecting our freedoms.
For more information on Quilts for Honor visit quiltsofhonor.org.
