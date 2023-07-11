Stone County residents and visitors could expect traffic delays in some areas as MoDOT schedules work.
MoDOT will be sealing the driving surfaces on Monday, July 17, on Missouri Route 76 between Route 13 and Wolves Lane in Reeds Spring and Route M between Route 265 north of Crane and Route M/U in Jamesville.
According to a press release from MoDOT, contractor crews will apply a seal coat, which is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is being used as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.
“Drivers should expect one lane traffic, flaggers and pilot cars where contractor crews are sealing various routes in the Southwest District with a mixture of rock and oil beginning Monday, July 17,” MoDOT said in the release.
MoDOT has advised the following traffic impacts may occur due to the sealing:
- Traffic reduced to one lane, where contractor crews are working
- Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently-sealed sections of highways
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zones. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zones or before entering the work zones from a side road.
Local residents will be able to get to driveway and entrances along the road
Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
The weather may affect work schedules. For more information visit traveler.modot.org/map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.