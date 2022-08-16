On Friday, Aug. 12 Stone County students were able to have a fun day while getting essentail school supplies.
The Stone County School Readiness Fair, which was put on by Unite Table Rock Lake, brought the community and local businesses out to help children prepare for the upcoming school year. The fair took place at the Reeds Spring High School.
School age children who are enrolled in any Stone County school district came out to get supplies including a new backpack, new socks and a new pair of shoes.
There was also a bounce house and games for their enjoyment.
The students could get free eye exams, and other health services. The Stone County Health Department was also on hand to offer vaccines.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was there to teach students about fire safety and let children see a fire truck up close.
