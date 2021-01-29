Several community partners have collaborated to create a site on the Branson High School grounds to serve as a central location for COVID-19 vaccines for Taney County residents.
According to Jan. 29 press release from the Taney County Health Department, the health department is coordinating with the Branson School District and Cox Medical Center Branson to bring vaccines to the community.
Vaccinations will take place at the location provided by Branson Schools, while Cox and the Taney County Health Department combine efforts to vaccinate residents.
“We feel privileged to partner with our local health experts by providing a facility for the vaccination clinic,” said Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford in the press release. “The High School Activities Center has its own parking lot and sits on the High School campus, near the football field. The site, and the facility, has its own entrance and exit from the main campus making traffic flow easier for those visiting the vaccination clinic. We are pleased to be a part of this endeavor to better the health of our community.”
Individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can submit their information online to be placed on the list for vaccination. Once eligible and vaccine is available, individuals will be contacted via phone, text, or email to schedule their appointment. To be placed on the list, go to one of the two following links:
• https://www.coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine/
Currently, those eligible for one of the approved vaccines include the Phase 1A group (healthcare workers), Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 groups (first responders, and high-risk individuals). Vaccine supply is still limited throughout the state of Missouri, however both Cox and the health department are requesting vaccine weekly and scheduling clinics as quickly as vaccine becomes available.
Officials stated in the press release that collaboration between entities is crucial in getting the vaccine out to individuals.
“Our community is stronger when we work together,” said Dr. Shawn Usery, dhief medical officer at Cox Medical Center Branson. “This collaboration between CoxHealth, the Taney County Health Department and Branson Public Schools showcases that teamwork. We’re excited to roll out the vaccine to our friends and neighbors – such a promising next step to get us past this pandemic.”
“We are grateful for community partners that understand the importance of vaccinating our residents and the monumental task ahead of us all,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. “We are all working diligently to bring vaccines to our community as quickly as possible, and believe that by working together we can best serve Taney County.”
For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
