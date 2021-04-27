A local organization is opening a new location to help reach more individuals in need of treatment and counseling.
The Brook Wellness Center is having an open house to celebrate the opening of their second location in Branson West. The event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3.
According to their website, the Brook Wellness Center provides a number of evidence-based treatment services to provide their clients with the tools to overcome their substance abuse addictions.
The center, whose first location is in Branson, is expanding to help to keep up with the need that exists in the community, according to The Brook Wellness Center President Rosie Robinson.
“There is a lot of need right now,” said Robinson. “We are a state certified substances use disorder treatment facility. We are a faith based non-profit facility and we have just been growing and growing because there is such a need, unfortunately. There is just such a need, and I am glad we are here.”
Robinson explained that the center in Branson was just running out of space for all the classes, therapies and treatments the facility offers.
“We are now like sardines in a can,” said Robinson. “It was time to expand. We found this location right there in the Claybough Plaza Mall in Branson West. We found it, there is an upstairs and a downstairs, and we thought this is perfect. This is what we need to expand.”
Robinson says that the success of getting the new location ready is due to the efforts of volunteers.
“We have a lot of people who have gone through the programs and want to stay and help,” said Robinson. “There was one guy who made it through his mandatory hours and after he was finished he asked if he could just stay and help because he felt safer in his sobriety when he was here.”
According to Robinson, The Brook Wellness Center has expanded their children services and a place for supervised visitations for families, which was also a determining factor in getting a second location.
“We already work with the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services,” said Robinson. “We work with all the local counties: Taney, Stone, Barry, Webster, Lawrence, some of Greene and some Christian. What is happening is more and more people are needing a place for supervised visits. We decided that with the need and expansion we brought in a parent aid. The parent aid is going to be able to do supervised visitations right there at the Branson West location. We will have two supervised visitation rooms, so we are excited about that. Then the kiddos get to be with their moms and dads. They will get to visit with them, and some of them haven’t seen their moms and dads for a while. We are excited that we are a part of that.”
The Brook Wellness Center’s goal is about helping reunite families and offers a place for families to go if they need a safe place for supervised visits for families who are in the foster care system, according to Robinson.
“That is what it is all about, reunifying children with their moms and dads,” said Robinson. “We just get so excited to see reunification. That is our absolute goal there. That is with our children division. We also work a lot with probation and court order treatments to be able to help individuals and families get the help they need.”
With the need for their services growing and the addition of new services, the center is adding more counselors to their staff, according to Robinson.
“We need more counselors, and with the new place we have room to add more counselors,” said Robinson. “We are still going to keep our Branson location, but the Branson West (location) will just help us to expand. We just want to be able to offer more services to our community. Which is what we are very excited about.”
According to Robinson, the center offers a wide range of treatments to help with the diverse needs of people suffering from substance use disorder and other trauma.
“Our goal is to give them help in a very loving way,” said Robinson. “We want them to know that there is help for them. We want them to know that we can help them and that they won’t always have those hurt feelings, especially the children.”
The Brook Wellness Center also offers classes in addition to their outpatient substance abuse treatments and therapies.
“We will have classes at both locations,” said Robinson. “We offer parenting classes, which helps with reuniting families when they may have children in the foster care system. It is a 12 week program and if they follow through with the first one, we do a second class that is also a parenting class. The second one is a parenting life skill which includes things like helping them to budget, hygiene and health, how to properly keep medication in a lock box, how to cook nutrition meals. And what we are trying to do is help them learn these skills for the safety of the children.”
Robinson says the center is asking the community to help get and get involved by donating items for these programs.
“When we do these life skill classes, we would like to give them a budgeting book, for when we teach them budgeting, or a crock pot for when we teach them how to cook nutritious meals,” said Robinson. “When we teach them hygiene, we want to be able to give them a kit with soap and other hygiene items to take with them. We would also be able to give them a lock box for medication. It is about being able to equip them better for when their children come home, they are ready.”
The open house is open to anyone in the community who wants to see the facility and learn more about all the services that are offered, according to Robinson. The staff and volunteers will be there to answer questions and show people around the facility.
“We are just so excited to open and to be able to help more people,” said Robinson. “We know the need keeps growing and we want to be able to meet that need to provide a loving environment where people can better themselves and get help in a loving way.”
For more information visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org/.
