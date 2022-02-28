Stone County has been awarded more than $49,000 in federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute to local organizations.
Stone County was chosen to receive the funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county. The funds were from two sources; $12,184.00 for Phase 39 and $37,659.00 for ARPA-R.
Since being granted the money a local board has been created to determine how the funds awarded to Stone County will be distributed to emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The local board is made up of County Commissioner Mark Maples, Stone County OACAC, North Stone County Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Clubs, Catholic Charities, Red Cross and The United Methodist Church of Shell Knob.
According to a release from the local Stone County Board, applications are being accepted for Stone County organizations who wish to receive some of the funds available. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board local agencies must meet specific requirements. The requirements are:
be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
be eligible to receive Federal funds
have an accounting system
practice nondiscrimination
have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
if they are a private voluntary organization, they have a voluntary board
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply, according to the release. To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds agencies must contact Stone County OACAC at 417-272-0588 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, March 9, by 10 a.m.
The selection was made by a National Board, chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency. The National Board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide. The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.