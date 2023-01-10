Wonders of Wildlife has partnered with a local brewery to raise awareness and proceeds for conservation efforts involving sea turtles.
Mother’s Brewing Company, in conjunction with Wonders of Wildlife, has created the “Izzy Lager,” fondly named after one of WOW’s green sea turtles who suffered injuries in the wild and has been rehabilitated at the aquarium.
“By partnering with one of our favorite local breweries to introduce the Izzy Lager, we are working to inform and educate the public of our conservation efforts and the unique challenges sea turtles face,” Vice President of The Johnny Morris Foundation Bryan Nadeau said. “With each of our key wildlife initiatives, our goal is to inspire future conservationists.”
The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium opened its doors to a third group of loggerhead sea turtles, which faced life-threatening conditions. The 10 turtles arrived on Jan. 2 by private aircraft on a rescue flight coordinated by the nonprofit organization, Turtles Fly Too, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The rescued loggerheads flew from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts to Springfield, where they were met by an expert animal care team from WOW and transported to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Center.
The loggerhead sea turtles were stranded on the coast near Cape Cod after experiencing “cold stunning;” a condition which occurs when water temperatures rapidly decline, and sea turtles are unable to move to warmer waters. Because loggerheads are cold-blooded reptiles which depend on their surroundings to maintain body temperature, the dramatic change caused them to suffer from the form of hypothermia.
“WOW is honored to once again be helping cold stunned sea turtles,” Director of Animal Care at Wonders of Wildlife Mike Daniel said. “Sea turtles are a keystone species in the ocean and are vital to the long-term health of that ecosystem. Turtles have many jobs in the wild, from gardeners that tend the seagrass beds and prevent overgrowth, caretakers of coral reefs eating sponges that could harm corals, and are vehicles for dozens of species like barnacles, crabs, and algae that travel on their backs to different parts of the world where they breed and thrive. Sea turtles are also pivotal to the health of beaches and sea oats that utilize the nutrients from old nests to grow and prevent erosion.”
Due to their size, loggerheads are harder to place. Wonders of Wildlife is one of few facilities with enough space to care for them, which makes the facility the only rescue, rehabilitation, and release center in the Midwest.
“For our team to have a hand in the rehabilitation and future release back into the wild of these animals means so much to us,” Daniel said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that we don’t lose these amazing animals from the world’s oceans!”
The lager is available for purchase at the following properties: Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, Top of the Rock’s Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail, Mother’s Brewing Company, Big Cedar Lodge, Finley Farms, Hemingway’s Blue Water Café and the White River Fish House.
For more information about conservation efforts, visit www.wondersofwildlife.org/sea-turtles.
