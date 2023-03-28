Some members of the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 are now more prepared in case of a cardiac incident.
On Saturday, March 18, members of the lodge participated in CPR/AED training, which was provided by representatives from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
Lodge members were trained on procedures to take in case of a major medical event until emergency personnel can arrive.
For more information on CPR/AED classes visit sscfpd.org.
