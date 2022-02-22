The Missouri Farm Bureau to celebrate “Thank a Farmer Week” the first week of March.
Every year the Missouri Farm Bureau celebrates a week at the end of February or beginning of March called “Thank a Farmer Week.” This year it will run Sunday, Feb. 27, through Saturday March 5, according to the Missouri Farm Bureau website. The week is a time to celebrate the abundance of food, fuel and fiber produced by the American farmer. Throughout the week, county Farm Bureau volunteers will give back to their local communities in a variety of ways, sharing the message of agriculture with friends and neighbors. “Thank a Farmer” efforts are coordinated by the Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee.
“As a part of that week, the Taney County Farm Bureau buys coffee for area farmers at the Country Cafe’ in Taneyville on Tuesday, March 1,” Promotion and Education Chair Taney County Farm Bureau Dan Swearengen said. “Ben Carpenter, President of the Taney County Farm Bureau, and I will be at the cafe visiting with farmers, buying their coffee and handing out literature from 6 a.m. until around 11 a.m.”
The Taney County Farm Bureau Chapter not only participates in “Thank a Farmer” but also works with the community in several ways throughout the year. The organization sponsors an annual scholarship for a deserving Conservation and Wildlife Management student at College of the Ozarks. The C of O Collegiate Farm Bureau student chapter is involved in the county and state organizations. They participate in the Young Farmers and Ranchers organization of Farm Bureau, compete in contests and attend the state convention. A Taney County Board member always tries to attend the annual state convention of the Missouri Farm Bureau every December. Board members also participate in the Political Action and Legislation Committees which meet every winter and the Commodity Conference meeting every spring. The Taney County chapter has been involved with the Taney County Fair and Extension Services.
As part of his role with the chapter, Swearengen distributes mini-grant and scholarship applications every January to all the public and private schools in Taney County. These programs assist deserving students and their teachers in furthering the education of the students in the vast topic areas involved with agriculture. The chapter also hosts an annual dinner at the Taney Center for all members every September. The Taney County Farm Bureau Board usually meets (live or via conference call) once per month.
For more information visit mofb.org/county-offices/taney.
