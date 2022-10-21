Hollister High School FCCLA members (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) had the opportunity to learn about the power of positive leadership at their recent Region 10 meeting, which took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Silver Dollar City.
During the meeting, students had the opportunity to hear Alex Demczak speak on the power of positive leadership and being the best version of yourself that you can be.
Demczak is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, author, and trainer for the Jon Gordon Companies. He frequently delivers keynotes and conducts training programs based on the power of positive leadership and the power of a positive team with the goal of helping leaders transform their teams, to change the world. He challenges businesses, schools, and sports teams to maximize their potential and make a difference.
Hollister FCCLA Advisor Beth Taylor said developing leadership skills is one of the objectives of FCCLA , and spoke of Demczak’s ability to inspire students.
“Our FCCLA members look forward to bringing back the message about the power of positive leadership to HHS and to help empower their peers,” Taylor said.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools through grade 12.
For more information about the FCCLA, go to www.fcclainc.org.
