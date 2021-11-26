Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a donation of weighted vests from Walmart.
According to a press release from Reeds Spring School District, Walmart has donated nearly $250 worth of weighted vests to help students with sensory issues.
Reeds Spring Intermediate School will use the vests to help with student behavior. When needed, students will wear a vest in the classroom for a brief period of time to increase on-task behavior.
“We will use them to bring student energy levels down to a place where they are able to focus and be productive in the classroom,” Behavior Intervention Specialist Maggie Martinez said in the release.
The vests will be utilized in the school’s Reset Room, where students visit when they have high energy levels or an elevated emotional state. Students go through a “Move, Work, Breathe” routine to calm themselves so they can return to the classroom.
