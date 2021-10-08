After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the he 16th Annual Southern Stone County Fire Protection Districts Firefighter Chili Cook Off was held Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School.
This is a community event sponsored by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary.
Members of the community were in attendance to sample over 30 different chilis.
In addition to chili cook off, the event had a silent auction and activities.
