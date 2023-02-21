Hollister High School teachers and staff are participating in a heart healthy challenge to promote healthy living.
The “Race Across America” challenge began on Feb. 1 in conjunction with Heart Healthy Month, and will go through the end of the month. The goal is for teachers and staff to collectively walk from California to New York by keeping track of their steps.
Each week, the steps will be tracked and an update will be given on TV screens throughout the school building. A website will be used to show progress through pictures and information of places the participants collectively pass through along the way.
The school hopes to walk a total of 7,127,050 steps; the approximate number of steps it would take to travel from California to New York City.
If each participant averaged around 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day, the group as a whole would reach the Big Apple by Feb. 28, assuming each staff member participates.
