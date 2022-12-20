Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss was surprised with a Congressional Record Statement presented by Congressman Billy Long at the city’s annual employee lunch on Friday, Dec. 16.
The statement was inserted into the Congressional Record on Dec. 1, in appreciation of Ziegenfuss’ service to the city of Hollister over the last 20 years. Congressman Long said of all the statements he’s presented, Ziegenfuss’ list of accomplishments was the longest.
“I’ve done a few of these and I don’t know that I’ve ever done one with as many accomplishments including all the military service, so you’re a Godsend to the area and to the country,” Long said. “Thank you. Thank you so much.”
The text of the Congressional Record Statement is as follows:
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor Rick Ziegenfuss, the City Administrator of Hollister, MO.
Born and raised in Iowa, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 20 in 1970. He underwent basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri, before moving on to advanced individual training with the 11th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division at Ft. Carson Colorado, he was then assigned to the 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry in unit supply. In 1974 he graduated with honor from Infantry Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He served as an anti-armor platoon leader and a rifle platoon leader with Company C, 1 Battalion 133d Infantry. He then was assigned as the Battalion Personnel Officer. He went on to command Company C 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry and later served as the S3 Operations Officer for the 2nd Brigade, 34th Infantry Division. He then attended the Army’s Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas where he graduated with honors. He commanded the 2nd Battalion (Mechanized) 133rd Infantry, he also completed his BA Degree in Personnel Management from Mary Crest College. From there he became the State Operations and Training Officer for the State Area Command for Iowa. He was discharged from the military in 1992 after 22 years of service, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After the military, he started his own environmental company which he later sold to his partner. He then moved from Des Moines, Iowa to the Ozarks and began a career as a commercial printer. He did that for 10 years and was the Vice President of Operations for the Bech-LaRue Corporation. In 2002 he went to work for the City of Hollister as City Administrator, a position he remains in to this day.
Rick has been actively involved in the local community since moving to the Ozarks. He has served on many boards including Branson Veterans Task Force from 1995 to 2001, Downtown Branson Main Street Association from 2001 to 2002, Freedom Quest Corp from 1999 to 2001, Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce from 1999 to 2003, Campaign Committee Tri-Lakes United Way since 2011, Taney County Transportation Advisory Board since 2011, Public Sector co-chair Ozarks Regional Economic Partnership in 2007, Chairman of Tri-Lakes United Way Campaign in 2012, Chairman of the Board for the Taney County Partnership from 2012 to 2013, Chairman of the Tri-Lakes Biosolids Partnership from 2010 to 2014 and Chairman of the Air Service Development Committee-Branson Regional Airport since 2014.
For his countless efforts, he has been recognized by the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA, the Branson Veterans Task Force and the Citizens of Hollister, MO, to name a few.
Madam Speaker, after nobly serving his country in the military, Rick Ziegenfuss moved to the Missouri Ozarks and has made this his home. Since coming here, he has become actively involved in a vast number of charities and local organizations and has served his local community as City Administrator for 20 years. His work is laudable, and I am honored to recognize his continued service to the local community today.
Madam Speaker, I yield back.”
Ziegenfuss, who wasn’t aware of the recognition ahead of time, was prepared to give a speech to city employees at the lunch to thank them for their hard work and dedication through the year. As Long wrapped up the Congressional Record Statement, Zeigenfuss was given a standing ovation by the employees, who then had lunch with each other and city officials in the council chambers.
