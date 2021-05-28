Branson’s Cedar Ridge Campus is getting two new assistant principals.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, Kendra Scott will join Cedar Ridge Elementary and Nathan Carter will join Cedar Ridge Intermediate.
According to the press release from Branson Public Schools, Scott and Carter will replace Stacie Thompson, who is currently the assistant principal for both buildings. Thompson is leaving the position to become the principal at Cedar Ridge Intermediate.
Scott is currently a process coordinator for the district’s special services office. She has also been a high school special education teacher, according to the release.
Scott earned a bachelor’s degree from Evangel University, a master’s degree from Drury University, she holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University and she completed her doctorate in educational administration through Lindenwood University.
Her husband, Brandon, is a physical education teacher at Buchanan Intermediate and they have two school-aged children.
According to the release, Carter is returning to the Branson School District after serving as the assistant high school principal with the Cassville School District since 2018. From 2012 till 2018 he was a science teacher for Branson High School.
Carter earned a bachelor’s degree from College of the Ozarks, a master’s degree from Missouri State University and a specialist degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University.
His wife, Janelle, will become a reading interventionist at Cedar Ridge Intermediate in the fall and they have three school-aged children.
According to the release, both Scott and Carter will enter their new roles this summer.
