A nationally recognized grill master will be in Branson West to talk BBQ.
Megan Day, Food Network’s Chopped Grill Masters Champion, will be hosting a BBQ Makes Everything Better with Megan Day class at Ignite “The Grills and More Store,” located at 18942 B Business 13 in Branson West, on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This class is sure to be a blast with everything from appetizers, meats, veggies, a dessert and even a signature cocktail,” states the Facebook event page. “Megan is a Chopped Grill Masters Champion and is regularly seen promoting barbeque on the Today Show and on Food Network shows like The Kitchen, BBQ Brawl, and Beat Bobby Flay. She was just on The Today Show sporting some amazing KC BBQ and the Chiefs prior to Super Bowl 2023!”
Day and her husband Jason are a World Champion Duo in grilling and BBQ. They have collected trophies and top finishes at the American Royal, Memphis in May, the World Food Championships and hundreds of state and local events. The couple founded Burnt Finger BBQ, which is famous for their sauces and rubs, according to Ignite “The Grills and More Store”.
Limited space is available. Tickets cost $99 for the class and may be purchased from the Ignite ‘The Grills and More Store” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.