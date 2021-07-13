The Taney County Health Department recently confirmed six more COVID-19 related deaths during the month of June.
According to a press release from TCHD, the deaths included four individuals in their 70’s, one individual in their 80’s and one individual in their 90’s.
The COVID-19 related death toll for Taney County now stands at 108, the release stated.
The health department said COVID-19 deaths are only released to the public after the county of residence and the cause of death have been confirmed by both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said the health department is continuing to ask the public to practice good hygiene, stay home when sick and get vaccinated if of age.
“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to increase and remind community members that prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense.” Marshall said. “We continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and encourage anyone wanting to get it, or any community organizations, businesses, or churches interested in hosting a vaccine clinic at their location to reach out to our department.”
For more information about COVID-19 contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, online at taneycohealth.org, or follow it’s Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages ‘Taney County Health Department.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.