Branson Mayor Larry Milton provided more information to help clear misconceptions regarding the ‘mayor committees’ he announced at the May 25 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
At the June 8 aldermen meeting, Milton provided clarification and discussed how the ‘mayor committees’ are in fact not committees at all but simply ambassadors.
“At the last aldermen meeting I addressed the mayor’s ambassadors I appointed. I mistakenly used the word ‘committee’ and that caused a little bit of a stir, so I want to take a minute and clarify what my intentions are,” Milton said. “I did appoint three ambassadors, and I’ve asked those ambassadors to gather data on those topics that I’ve assigned them. (Then) to bring the mayor’s office some information, some suggestions on the topics that are important to me, that I wanted to address, which includes the homeless, the extended stay and the panhandling; it includes the music and theater industry; and it includes the Public Safety Sales Tax.”
Milton continued to highlight how the ambassadors are just gathering information for the mayor’s office.
“These ambassadors that I’ve appointed, they do not have mayoral powers, they cannot speak for the mayor, they cannot give direction, they are simply (an) information gathering resource to help our city become a better place,” Milton said. “There is limited time. I have an ambitious agenda that I’d like to accomplish, (and) I won’t be able to accomplish it by myself without asking for citizen’s input and help.”
The three topics the ambassadors will gather information on are:
No.1, HEP, which will address homelessness, extended stays and panhandling in Branson, which will be ambassadored by Cathy Stepp;
No.2, Public Safety Tax financial oversight, which will be ambassadored by Betsy McConnell;
And, No.3, music and theater, which will be ambassadored by Marshall Howden.
Visit the city of Branson’s YouTube page “CityofBranson” to see Milton’s full report at the end of the June 8 aldermen meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.