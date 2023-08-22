Two Stone County communities are under boil orders.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources currently has two Boil Water Orders issued for Stone County due to possible E. Coli contamination.
The Lucky 13 Condo Association near Aunts Creek has been under a boil order for more than two months. The original issue was ordered on Tuesday, June 13, and is still in effect.
The latest Boil Water Orders from the department was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the Artilla Cove Resort area on Jake’s Trail Road near Indian Point. Water to be consumed or used for cooking should be boiled.
The Missouri DNR suggests customers in those water districts boil water for three to five minutes, which should kill any microbes present.
More information on boil orders can be found at dnr.mo.gov/water/alerts-hazards/boil-orders/current-report.
