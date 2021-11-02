Reeds Spring School District announced their October Excellence Award winners.
Two employees at Reeds Spring Schools have earned the district’s Excellence Awards for October, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
Cheryl Huff, a paraprofessional at Reeds Spring Elementary School, and Chris Holmes, instructional coach at Reeds Spring Intermediate School, were given the award.
“Mrs. Huff has this calm, sweet demeanor about her that makes every child feel loved in her presence,” Reeds Spring School District teacher Dawn Schade said.
“Mr. Holmes is always there when any staff member needs help whether it be with curriculum, assessments, or simply ideas to make learning activities more engaging for our students,” Reeds Spring Intermediate School Principal Andrea Chavez said.
Reeds Spring Excellence Awards are new this year. They replaced the former Employee of the Month Award and the nomination process is now open to students, staff, parents, and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.