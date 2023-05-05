A group of citizens of Stone County had the opportunity to learn more about law enforcement to gain a better understanding of what area police officers go through.
The tenth class of the Stone County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy had their graduation on Monday, April 24, at the New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring. In their last class before graduation, on Monday, April 17, the class was put through a force on force training scenario, where they took all they had learned throughout the course.
Prior to going into the scenario, which was set up in the basement of the church, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader explained to the class some of the things they may experience.
“Let’s talk about stress. You’re going to experience some stress tonight. Just gonna give you a little heads up. If anybody does not wish to participate, you do not have to participate,” Rader told the class. “Stress is the officer’s worst enemy in life threatening situations because it distorts time perception and clouds your judgment, your adrenaline levels skyrocket. Obviously learning to control stress is a key factor in surviving a life threatening situation. Through training that we do with these live scenarios, with different stress levels brings the officer in close proximity to the actual situation. It’s important to be able to recognize and identify the things that might occur during a stressful encounter. These are some of the things you may experience tonight. Generally, some of the physical and mental responses to stress have a direct impact on the officer’s ability to respond effectively to a situation.”
Rader added, some of the physical and mental responses to stress can have a direct impact on the officers ability to respond effectively to a situation, including an elevated heart rate.
“Your heart rate elevates as your stress (increases) your adrenaline starts to skyrocket as it gets higher. Your hormones get dumped in the bloodstream. Visual narrowing, we call this tunnel vision. When you’re under stress, your vision goes down. It’s so bad that we’ve done scenarios before and the officer in this scenario is so focused on somebody that we walk people up right next to him, and he didn’t even know they were there. And I’ve seen in the Citizens Academy where the citizens are so focused on something that’s going on in front of them that another bad guy has come and stood beside them the whole time and they never knew they were there. Perceptual distortion or sometimes you won’t remember what you actually see. Then there’s audio exclusions, where you don’t actually hear the gunfire. Dominant responses take over in these situations and that’s why we teach this in the Sheriff’s Academy Class. So when they go on the road, and they go on the street, they can get into a situation and it clicks with them. ‘Hey, we’ve been here. I’ve been here before. I know how to control my stress. I know how to control this stuff.’”
During the training, groups of two to three of the class participants were taken into a scene, where they got to act as the police officer clearing a home. The scene was set with area first responders playing parts of the criminals or residents of the ‘home’. Each scenario was different but many had the same elements, according to those who came out of the scenario.
Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens, who was attending the academy, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the class as a whole helped her understand the role police and deputies have but the intensity of the force on force scenario training was more than she expected.
“It’s very stressful because you’re thinking this is people’s lives that you’re making a decision about somebody else’s life plus protecting your life, right? That’s how I felt,” Dickens said. “I’d heard people talking about the class, but it’s the split decisions that they (law enforcement officers) are having to make every day. That’s why I know I would never be in law enforcement.”
Dickens said this class and experience helped to put the perspective of law enforcement officers into a new light for her.
“It really made me realize what they go through,” Dickens said. “I would not do what they do, even if I’ve had all the training in the world because I can’t make split decisions, when time is not your friend. I mean this stuff in real life is life and death. Life and death and this is what they deal with.”
Class participant and Membership Development Director at Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce Michelle Cochran said she felt her adrenaline increasing before she even stepped into the scenario.
“I felt my heart rate rising just thinking about being in a dangerous situation, and I knew I wasn’t in any real danger,” Cochran said. “I did get a little trigger happy when the (actors) were coming at me or running. It is a lot harder to know what to do when you are in those situations. It made me realize just how hard it is for law enforcement and how important their training is.”
Human Resources Clerk for Stone County Amanda Parton, who participated in the 2023 class, said the scenario hit home to her.
“My husband is one of the guys (law enforcement officers) and seeing this first hand was hard,” Parton said. “Seeing even the slightest bit of what he may experience or what the rest of our guys go through is very eye opening.”
According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office website, the goal of the Stone County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy is to foster and promote an understanding by citizens in Stone County of the services offered and challenges facing the law enforcement agencies in the county. It is envisioned that graduates of the Citizen Sheriff’s Academy will gain awareness and appreciation of the services provided by these agencies and will become “goodwill ambassadors” for the law enforcement and public safety community.
Rader said the 2023 Citizen Academy class was a wonderful experience.
“It was a great academy with some great people,” Rader said. “My favorite part is building the relationships between the citizens and the sheriff’s office. Those relationships are what our foundation is built on. We work for the citizens of Stone County. By going through this Citizens Academy they are now invested in improving our service to them.”
For more information on the next Stone County Citizens Academy visit www.stonecountymosheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.