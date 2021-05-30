Branson Police are currently investigating a double shooting that occurred in the late hours of May 29 that left one victim deceased and another wounded.
According to a press release from the Branson Police Department, officers responded to the scene for a report of two people suffering from gunshot wounds, in the rear parking lot of a restaurant located in the 1800 block of W 76 Country Blvd.
After finding the victims, officers quickly secured the scene and requested medical aid, stated the release. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was taken to a Springfield hospital.
Authorities are in the initial stages of this case and while the identity of the victims are known, no information will be released until notifications are made and there is more information, stated the release.
According to the release, investigators say robbery does not appear to be the motive at this time, and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to contact the Branson Police Department as soon as possible, by calling the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085, or online at https://bransonmo.gov/FormCenter/Police-Forms-6/Crime-Tip-Submission-46.
