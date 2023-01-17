The Hollister School District presented Rack Room Shoes at Tanger Outlets Branson with its January Community Spotlight Award at the recent board of education meeting.
Hollister Early Childhood and Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh presented the award on behalf of the school district. Store Manager Josh Gray and Regional Manager Charles McGowen accepted the award on behalf of Rack Room Shoes.
Waugh said Rack Room Shoes has been donating brand new shoes through their “Shoes That Fit Program” to meet the needs of Hollister students since 2017.
“There are numerous stories we could share about the impact these gentlemen have made on students’ lives,” Waugh said. “For example, we had a student who had worn shoes too big for her to school when she didn’t have any that morning. She was visibly upset that she had worn a family member’s shoes to school that did not fit. Because of Rack Room Shoes, we were able to give her a brand-new pair of shoes that fit. She gave a big hug with the biggest smile on her face and said, ‘thank you, I love my new shoes.’”
Because of Rack Room Shoes and the Shoes That Fit Program, the Hollister School District has been able to help numerous families by fitting their children with shoes.
The Board of Education holds meetings monthly. For more information, call the Hollister School District at (417) 243-4000.
