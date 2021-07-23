The Branson Police Department received a surprise after responding to a report of a stolen purse on Wednesday, July 21.
While BPD statistics show property crime and stealing are two of the city’s most common crimes, this theft was anything but a typical case.
Branson officers were dispatched to a local business where a customer had left behind their purse, only to have it stolen by an employee. The employee had fled the scene by the time officers had arrived. Soon the officers were able to determine the employee had obtained their job using an alias, according to a press release from Branson Police Department.
Officers investigated the fake identity used by the suspect and determined the suspect’s real name was Jacob Daniel Taylor.
Branson officers discovered Taylor, 28, had an active homicide warrant for his arrest from Denver, Colorado. Taylor had been released on $10,000 cash bond, but when he failed to show for a court hearing on December 20, 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Detectives and officers searched Wednesday night into Thursday morning before finding Taylor, who was arrested without incident.
According to Colorado court records, Taylor is facing First Degree Murder After Deliberation; First Degree Murder with Extreme Indifference; Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Driving Under the Influence, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving an Injury. If convicted on all charges, Taylor could face life in prison.
Taylor was represented by Colorado Public Defender Danica Buck. The Colorado Public Defender’s office states on their website they will not speak to the media about active cases.
However, Colorado isn’t the only state that wants Taylor.
According to Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Taylor is wanted in Montgomery County, Kansas, for Counterfeiting Currency, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failing to have vehicle liability insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and speeding.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on those charges on January 15, 2021. Taylor has not been arrested on the Kansas warrant, meaning he is also a fugitive from justice in Kansas.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews praised his officers on social media.
“We are extremely proud of our officers and detectives,” Matthews said on Facebook. “Branson police employees are true professionals and committed to providing excellent police service.”
As additional information on this case is released it will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
