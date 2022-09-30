The city of Rockaway Beach has a new public area to encourage literacy and outdoor fun thanks to a grant awarded to the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors.
The new Pocket Park and Little Free Library, located at 177 Oak Circle in Rockaway Beach, were dedicated on Friday, Sept. 23.
Audrey Spratt, from the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the Tri-Lakes BOR received funding from the National Association of Realtors to build the park.
“The Pocket Park was funded by the National Association of Realtors Placemaking Grant awarded to the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors,” Spratt said. “The Cleanup crew was powered by local Realtors and Rockaway Beach residence volunteers. The reading area was constructed by local carpenter Andy Cunningham and landscaped by Chris Ely. It can be used now (by residents).”
Spratt said the NAR place making grant is given to help make undeveloped sites areas accessible to enrich the local community.
“The NAR’s goal for the placemaking grant Is a way to make your community a better place to live by transforming unused sites into welcoming destinations accessible to everyone in a community,” Spratt said.
Spratt said she hopes the park and Little Free Library get used by the community.
“The community can get involved first and foremost by using it,” Spratt said. “Also, by helping keep it cleaned up and checking on the books, if there is need, add a couple.”
Rockaway Beach Mayor Jim Harringer, who was in attendance for the dedication and placed the first books into the Little Free Library, said the volunteers did a great job making the pocket park inviting for the community. He said the Little Free Library will give children in the area more chances to read and learn. He spoke of hope for a brighter future for Rockaway Beach.
“This is part of changing the story of Rockaway Beach. (Nearby) We can see the foundation of the original water tank in Rockaway, set up on the hill because down below was the start of the cabins. That’s way back. We have had the story of Rockaway see hard times, with drugs and alcohol and crime in the kids failing. All of that story has been changing. Whereas 10 years ago, kids in the area would have no hope for the future, as they graduated from high school,” Harringer said. “Today kids are graduating and saying which college do I want to go to? One young lady, who just graduated, is in North Arkansas College down in Harrison and another is in college in Arkansas and another is in college in Fulton. You saw her picture in the paper as one of the women in the community who won one of the scholarships. The story is changing and as that story changes, communities change and the town changes. Wow. You’re part of it. The other thing that you’re part of is the other piece of Rockaway, where people are beginning to do things for the community. This is part of people jumping back in. So on behalf of the City of Rockaway and the community out here around Oak Circle, thank you to the Table Rock Board of Realtors. Thank you very much.”
Spratt said the effort to create the park and get the Little Free Library going was a joint venture, which could not have been done without the help of the city and Mayor Harringer.
“Fortunately we have some people that knew what they were doing so they took charge of parts of the park. It made a difference. It was an effort. It was a team effort and your support, Jim, we really appreciate that we could do this for the community,” Spratt said. “We hope, I think we’ve seen, that it’s being used and loved by the community of Rockaway Beach. This is for the kids to come. This is a family area. I think it’s an awesome area where they throw a ball, play kickball, have a weenie roast and hopefully soon so it’ll be a fantastic place to read. I just really appreciate everyone for showing that they love this community.”
For more information on the pocket park call Rockaway Beach City Hall at 417-561-4424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.