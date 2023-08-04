A local nonprofit dedicated to keeping the area waterways clean will host its annual clean-up event later this fall.
H2Ozarks announced the dates for its 23rd Annual Shoreline Cleanup Event, as Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17. During this time hundreds of volunteers will descend upon the shorelines of Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals Lake, according to a press release from H2Ozarks.
The volunteers will help clean up the shoreline of the area’s tri-lakes by getting a little dirty, pulling old tires out of mud, and picking up trash for the 23rd Annual H2Ozarks Shoreline Cleanup.
This is an event that has become an annual ritual for the local community, according to H2Ozarks Program Director in Missouri Jerry Harman.
“Each year the shoreline cleanup brings communities, businesses, visitors, co-workers, friends, and families together for a common cause that helps the environment,” Harman said. It is a great way to give back.”
In the past 22 years, volunteers during the event have spent more than 60,000 hours picking up over 400 tons of trash on the shorelines of the tri-lakes.
H2Ozarks encourages everyone to get involved by joining a cleanup team, donating to the event, becoming a sponsor, or doing all three. This event is solely funded by donations and sponsorships.
“This is an invitation for businesses to be recognized for making a direct impact on water quality in the region,” states the release. H2Ozarks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible. To register and/or for sponsorship information, visit the H2Ozarks website at h2ozarks.org/events/cleanup.”
All volunteers who participate in the clean up will receive a free t-shirt.
Clean up teams volunteering on Table Rock Lake and Bulls Shoals Lake may choose any location on the shoreline for their teams to clean. On Lake Taneycomo, volunteers are asked to meet H2Ozarks staff at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the City of Branson RV Park shelter next to the bridge on Veterans Blvd. to organize the area cleanup. Additional cleanup sites on Lake Taneycomo will be announced at a later date.
H2Ozarks is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the water quality of the Upper White River Basin watershed for over 20 years. The watershed includes four major impoundments, three major rivers and numerous smaller lakes and streams criss crossing over 14,000 square miles in 19 counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
For more information email Jerry Harman at jerry@h2ozarks.org or visit www.h2ozarks.org.
