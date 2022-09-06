Dog Blupee.jpg

Blupee caught a tennis ball while doggie paddling. 

 Chris Carlson

On Monday, September 5th, the Branson Aquaplex opened their pools to the doggie community. 

Josh brought his dog, Millie out for the swim and to socialize with other dogs. 
Bryce plashing around with tongue hanging out and tail wagging. 
Ellie May hanging out poolside with her owner.
FiFi loved playing fetch in the water.
Lilli B. dipping her paws in the cool water.
Maddie stayed close to her human, James Jones, as she soaked in some sun and water.
Pandy Bear stayed close to mom Debbie Ruhl while taking in the fun.
Sampson was full of energy at the event. 
Fur parents were invited to enjoy the water for the Branson Rec Plex Doggie swim on Sept. 5. 

