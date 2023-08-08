NNO KC 2.jpg

Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine meeting with families during National Night Out. 

 AJ Fahr

 On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Kimberling Police Department hosted an event to bring community togetherness. 

Kimberling City Police Department hosted its 2nd Annual National Night Out event at the Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church parking lot. The event was free and open to the public. 

The event hosted 38 booths with local businesses, local community organizations and first responders and law enforcement agencies from the city, county, state and federal level. 

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. 

