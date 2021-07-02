The company behind the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex and the Branson Meadows Cinema 11 has named a new president.
Effective June 2021, Tanya Bluto became the new president of ITEC Attractions. The ITEC Attractions Board of Directors said they are pleased to announce Bluto’s new role as she brings a vast knowledge and an array of leadership experiences to the position, according to a press release.
“Tanya brings a wealth of practical experience to this new appointment,” former ITEC President and current board member Kelvyn Cullimore Sr. said in the release. “She has worked in every facet of our business. She understands the challenges of each department. It is not often that a president has had as much ‘hands on’ experience as Tanya has had. Tanya’s understanding of the culture of ITEC and her vision of what the company can achieve is her strongest asset. We anticipate significant growth under her leadership.”
Prior to her current appointed role, Bluto has held nearly a dozen different positions within ITEC, at times having led each individual department, in her nearly 20-year career with the company. Most recently Bluto oversaw all departments as VP of Operations and spearheaded the creation of ITEC Attractions newest restaurant, Heroes Tastes + Taps, the release stated.
“Leading the ITEC team to create a new dining concept within this historic timeframe has been the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” Bluto said in the release.
“I am honored to take the reins at this pivotal moment in our company’s transformation and growth, and continue to uphold its legacy of exceptional experiences for our guests.”
ITEC Attractions has operated in Branson since 1993. The companies umbrella of entertainment and hospitality-related establishments also include The Little Opry Theatre, McFarlin’s Family Restaurant, Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano and The Shoppes at Imax.
The position of ITEC Attractions President was most recently held by Randy Brashers, who left the company to join Connell Insurance as a Commercial Insurance Consultant.
For additional information about ITEC Attractions and its establishments visit bransonimax.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.