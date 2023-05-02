Students, from five area schools, represented Gibson Technical Center will be heading to an international conference.
Ten students, who attend Gibson Technical Center as part of their EMT program, will represent Missouri at an international competition for future health professionals.
The students qualified for the HOSA International Leadership Conference by placing first or second in the categories during the state competition, which were held in Rolla in March.
Tristan Maxwell, from Branson High School, and Andrew Cavaness from Forsyth High School placed first and took home the gold medal in the Community Emergency Response Team category.
Two Reeds Spring High School students, Preston Blubaugh and Angel Dowdy, placed first in the Emergency Medical Technician category taking the gold.
Silver medals winners at the state competition include:
- Kailey Vallance and Rachel Quintana, both from Crane High School in the CERT category.
- Hailey Tharp and Bri Hirschi, both from Reeds Spring High School in the CPR/First Aid category.
- Dylan Schmitt, from Branson High School, and Jack Jackson, from Hollister High School in the EMT category.
The students will travel to Dallas, TX in June for the HOSA International Leadership Conference.
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and enhance quality healthcare delivery to all people.
For more information visit hosa.org/ilc.
