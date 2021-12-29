The Stone County MU Extension Council will hold its election in January.
Five Stone County residents are running for election on the ballot of the Stone County MU Extension Council. New elected council members will begin their duties March 1, and serve a two-year term.
All county citizens of voting age are eligible to vote in the election for nominees who reside in their district of the county.
Running unopposed for District 1 is Aubree Chisam, who served as a youth representative on the Stone County MU Extension Council for the last two years. In her position as youth representative, she kept the council up-to-date and informed of Crane school and community events. Chisam serves as the National Honor Society and Student Council president, air rifle captain, FCA leader, FFA member, and varsity softball pitcher at Crane high school while also attending Ozarks Technical Community college part time.
Running unopposed for District 2 is Seth Fortner. Fortner has lived in Stone County’s District 2 for 21 years. He served as a youth representative for the MU Extension Council. He is a graduate of Reeds Spring High School and State Technical College. Fortner currently works as a lineman for Ozark Electric Cooperative.
District 3 will have three candidates on the ballot Jerad Finch, Jim Sleper, and Pam Sleper.
Finch has lived in the Shell Knob area for the past 41 years with his wife, Lasche and two daughters, Olivia and Elliauna. He has served one, two-year term on the Stone County MU Extension Council. Finch has worked for MODOT for 21 years and is currently the maintenance supervisor of the Cassville Maintenance Shop.
Jim Sleper grew up on a farm in Central Missouri. He is retired from the dairy industry and resides in Lampe with his wife Pamela. His experience with MU Extension includes working with Extension personnel on a variety of agriculture economics projects relating to farm management. He has worked with FFA throughout the years and is active in his church.
Pam Sleper has lived in Stone County with her husband, Jim, full-time for a year and a half and part-time for seven years. She is retired from the food industry. She currently has a small consulting project. Her experience with MU Extension includes a work study program in Moniteau County, soil testing facilities, agronomy bulletins, and the Tai Chi program. She was involved in mission work with her former church in Florida, as well as coordinated a face mask sewing group for local nursing homes and hospitals.
There are two ways residents can vote. Voting can take place online via a secure voting system at extension.missouri.edu/stone under the “County Council” tab from Monday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 23. Alternatively, certified ballots and secure affidavit envelopes will be available to residents who wish to cast a paper ballot.
Residents can request the certified ballot be mailed to them in advance or may pick them up in person starting Tuesday, Jan.18 until Friday, Jan. 21, from the Stone County University of Missouri Extension office, located in Galena on the second floor of the county courthouse, during office hours. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents to cast their vote in a ballot box. Residents mailing returning ballots must have the ballot postmarked by Jan. 23 in order to be counted.
In 2022, the Stone County MU Extension Council will be composed of 17 members. Twelve are elected and three are appointed from the county commission, Farm Bureau, and a designated city in the county. This year the city representation will be from Crane. Two additional appointees are non-voting youth representatives. Youth between the ages of 15-17, residing in Stone County, who are interested in serving on the MU Extension Council should send a letter of intent to Stoneco@missouri.edu to be considered.
The Stone County Extension Council works with University of Missouri Extension staff and provides for the county educational programs, manages the county-appropriated finances for local extension operations, and provides personnel to carry out MU Extension programs.
For more information call the Stone County MU Extension office at 417-357-6812 or visit extension.missouri.edu/stone/.
