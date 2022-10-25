A car auction, which has been taking place for 41 years, teamed up to help raise money for a charity giving back to local first responders.
The Branson Auction, which assembled a remarkable collection of collectible automobiles for sale to collectors, hobbyists and even museums from around the country and the world took place at the Branson Convention Center the weekend of Oct. 14 to 15. Auction Owners Jim and Cathy Cox partnered with the Taney County 100 Club to raise funds for the spouses of firefighters, police officers or paramedics killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
“The Branson Auction wants to support those that are out serving our community on a daily basis,” Jim Cox said. “They support us, we want to ensure we are supporting them and their families as well.”
A restored 1992 Chevy S10 extended cab was auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Taney County 100 Club. Additional donated items auctioned include tickets to Silver Dollar City, IMAX passes, and auto memorabilia. During the auction, attendees were able to purchase raffle tickets for a rifle donated by Black Rain Ordnance.
“The Taney County 100 Club is proud to partner with The Branson Auction and honored to have such supportive Lifetime Members as Jim and Cathy Cox,” Taney County 100 Club Board Chair Cory Roebuck said. “It is only through a supportive community that we can stand ready to assist our first responders when they and their families need help.”
There were a total of 21 lots donated to the charity auction bringing $17,000 total to the Taney County 100 Club, according to Roebuck.
“Several items sold twice because the highest bidder won the item and then donated it back to be sold again, the record was two tickets to Silver Dollar City which sold six times and brought in $700 total,” Roebuck said. “In total, the Taney County 100 Club raised over $20,000 between the auction, gun raffle and donations.”
The winner of the Black Rain Ordnance long gun was Christoper Shank from Branson. The winning bidder of the Chevy S-10 was Robert Theser from Texas with a high bid of $6,500.
Over the weekend, the Branson Auction filled three hotels and brought between 4,300 and 4,600 people to the convention center.
“Overall the event was a huge success for the Taney County 100 Club and I couldn’t be more humbled by the generosity of Jim and Kathy Cox and all they have done to grow our survivor fund,” Roebuck said. “While we hope to never need it, we now stand prepared to help a spouse when that unfortunate day comes.”
The Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization that exists to support the surviving spouse of a Taney County emergency responder killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death. It covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.
To learn more visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
The Branson Auction was founded in 1981 by Mark Trimble, and purchased by Jim Cox in 1988. The auctions are held twice a year, in April and October. The event is attended by thousands and viewed live on Youtube, Facebook, and the auction website. The event was open to the public with an entry fee.
For more information visit www.bransonauction.com.
