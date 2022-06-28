Great Southern Bank in downtown Branson recently donated to help an organization devoted to helping support the families of first responders who sacrifice their lives to serve the community.
The Taney County 100 Club Board Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News employees of the bank donated $500 to the organization on Tuesday, June 21.
“Our board made the decision to allow businesses to join for $100, the same price as an individual membership. However, Great Southern wanted to give $500 just because they supported our cause.”
Roebuck said local businesses joining the Taney County 100 Club is such an important aspect of community support.
“Great Southern recently reached out after hearing about us and wanted to make a donation,” Roebuck said. “What I love is they said they wanted to help out without anything in return although by (reaching out) I am forcing them to get some recognition. They presented the check yesterday to board members. It warms my heart there are local businesses that want to assist in our mission to financially support the families of first responders killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.”
Great Southern Banking Center Manager Assistant Regional Alisha Fish said the bank wanted to do something to show our appreciation to those who serve and protect our community.
“Several Great Southern associates have loved ones who have or continue to serve, and we are forever grateful for their commitment to our community,” Fish said. “We recognize the sacrifices every first responder and their families make when they choose to serve and protect. We were recently inspired to donate due to the compassion we saw not only to care for human life but for animal life as well.”
For more information visit taneycounty100club.com.
