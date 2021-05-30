The second victim of the double shooting that occurred late last night in Branson has passed away, and Branson Police have released the names of both victims.
According to a press release from the Branson Police Department, the Taney County Coroner’s Office announced that the second victim passed away after being transported to a hospital in Springfield.
Both families of the deceased have been notified, the release stated. The victims have been identified as Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard A. Mc Mahan, 39, of Merriam Woods.
According to the original press release from the Branson Police Department, on May 29 officers responded to a rear parking lot of a restaurant, located in the 1800 block of W 76 Country Blvd, for a report of two gunshot wounds.
After finding the victims, officers secured the scene and requested medical aid for the victims, the original release stated.
According to the most recent release, investigators have been working non-stop and are continuing to follow up on evidence as it develops.
Anyone who may have pertinent information about the case is encouraged to contact the Branson Police Department as soon as possible, by calling the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085, or online at https://bransonmo.gov/FormCenter/Police-Forms-6/Crime-Tip-Submission-46.
