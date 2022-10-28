Public Water Supply District #3 of Taney County is now offering the ability to access utility account information and pay utility bills through FrontDesk, an online tool implemented to provide customers with ease and access.
The cloud based platform allows access to the user’s utility account and usage information online at any time, and the user can view their bill electronically, to reduce paper waste. The user can also enroll in autopay and can receive important communications, alerts and notices from PWSD #3 via email or text.
FrontDesk is also mobile-friendly, enabling access to the user account on any device with an internet connection.
General Manager Ed Young said using FrontDesk helps to eliminate paper waste and makes it easier to avoid fees with online bill pay.
“We have less (late fees) with FrontDesk than we had before. We would send out somewhere around 400 past due notices to our 2,700 customers, and we're down probably under 300 now. So, it's making a difference in that,” Young said. “And I think as more people transition to it, it will continue to make a difference because it gives them an opportunity to just login and pay.”
A press release stated more than 55,000 residents are already using FrontDesk in cities and districts across the Midwest, and more than 50,000 transactions have already been completed online.
Public Water Supply District #3 is also in the process of replacing meters with new models capable of communicating water usage with digital devices.
“We're transitioning to a meter system where your meter communicates with a cell phone and it communicates three times a day every day,” Young said. “Because it does that, you can set up an alert so that if your meter's using more water than you should or than you think you should, it will send you a notification.”
Young said customers who have the newer meters can access the tool and set up alerts for water usage.
“So if you set an alert, a gallon an hour and you use a gallon an hour for 24 hours, it's gonna say, Hey, you wanna look because you're using water for more than 24 consecutive hours,” Young said. “And it's amazing how many of those meters we've got out that people don't set that alert on.”
Young said the highest use meters are being replaced first because they’re the most inefficient, but all meters will be replaced.
Public Water Supply District #3 of Taney County residents can sign up for FrontDesk by going to www.taneywater3.frontdeskgworks.com or can call (417) 337-8451 for more information regarding the service and other district water-related issues.
