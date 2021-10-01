An annual chili cook off returns to Stone County after being cancelled last year due to COVID.
The 16th Annual Southern Stone County Fire Protection Districts Firefighter Chili Cook Off will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School. This is a community event sponsored by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary, according to the event page on Facebook.
The event will host not only the chili cook off, but will have several other activities for the community to enjoy.
“The Southern Stone County Auxiliary ladies and men put it on every year, usually the first weekend of October,” Head of advertising for the cookoff Karri Mayo said. “Usually the Auxiliary ladies do a bake sale. There’s booths, raffles, and a silent auction. The auxiliary usually breaks off into different groups and takes on a part of the chili cook off.”
Individuals and teams/ businesses can enter the chili cook off.
“A lot of local businesses enter the chili cookoff, ‘’ Mayo said. “A lot of firefighters enter as well. This year, I think we have 32 contestants.”
All the chili is judged against each other by special guest judges.
“There aren’t different categories,” Mayo said. “It’s just everyone competing against each other.”
Mayo said the event is a good way for the community to get to know their firefighters.
“I think it is Fire Prevention (Week), and (the event) allows us to get that out there to the community,” Mayo said. “So we just kind of take advantage of getting the community out and together and showing what Stone County Fire Department is about.”
Mayo said this year is their biggest year in a long time.
“I think it’s going to be fantastic! We haven’t had so many auction items in a long time and this year it has been overwhelming with the amount of businesses that have been able to give to the silent auctions. I think it’s going to be a good time, especially since last year was canceled due to COVID,” Mayo said. “It’s just going to be a great time for the community to finally be back together and interact at somewhat of a normal interaction kind of thing. I think it’s going to be great to get people out and about and mingle with each other.”
Admission for the event is $5 for adults and children are free. The money raised will go back into the auxiliary to help pay for the event as well as going to the scholarship fund the SSCFPD Auxiliary gives out each year, according to Mayo.
“The money goes right back into the auxiliary to pay for everything we do,” Mayo said. “We do an advertisement book where local businesses could buy a full page for $25. Money goes to things like the t-shirts, the advertisement book and to different things within the fire department to help the community. So it goes right back to us. It also goes to the scholarship fund we give out.”
Mayo explained the scholarship fund is open to firefighter families in Stone County.
“It is offered to the firefighter families and then extended to local Stone County…kids,” Mayo said. “Seniors can apply for the scholarship. I don’t know exactly how much it is, but I know it is quite a bit, so the seniors have an opportunity to get a scholarship.”
Mayo said there will be extra precautions taken for COVID, but masks are not required.
“I think it’s mostly personal choices. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” Mayo said. “We do some extra precautions too. We’re going to put more hand sanitizer out and then we’re going to do individual wrapped utensils. Things like that to kind of lower the risk.”
For more information visit the Facebook event page at m.facebook.com/events/4168925579850659.
