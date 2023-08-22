The Hollister School District is seeking individuals to volunteer on the FEMA storm shelter team.
During times when there is a high risk weather possibility, volunteers are needed to assist at the FEMA shelter to insure access is provided, and to aid in maintaining a safe area for those in attendance. Hollister School District Assistant Superintendent Sean Woods said the school district is looking for volunteers who live within a mile of the campus to join the team.
Currently, the FEMA team consists of Woods and one volunteer, John Rousselot. Woods said the shortage in volunteers has happened over time as participants have stepped down due to job shift changes or other life events.
“We are very thin on manning the shelter during storms,” Woods said. “I would like to see eight to 12 volunteers, so we’re not burning anyone out. Sometimes in the spring and fall we get into some storm patterns that can last all weekend, or often times we’re in a tornado watch all night long. We used to have eight to 10 people and nobody ever had to stay overnight.”
Woods said with more volunteers, a more flexible schedule can also be created for the team.
“If there’s bad weather, usually the head of the committee will send a text like, ‘Hey, for the next 24 hours, this is where the National Weather Service says that we’re going to have some severe weather’ and two or three people will man it this time and then we try to make sure those two or three people don’t have to manage the next time.”
The volunteer team meets three times a year to review protocol and procedures for inclement weather.
The FEMA shelter, designed to withstand an EF5 tornado, is on the school district campus across from the high school football field and is open to the public for use during severe weather when school isn’t in session.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Sean Woods by calling the Hollister School District office at (417) 243-4000.
