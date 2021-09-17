The Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors and Community Outreach Committee are hosting the 2nd annual Trivia Night fundraiser in support of the Good Neighbors Fund.
According to the Facebook event, this year’s hosts are Jason & Desta Pritchett. The cost is $50 per person or $400 for an eight person table.
The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by food service between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The trivia will begin at 6:15 p.m.
The TLBOR Good Neighbor Fund, was established in 2007, has gifted more than $50,000 to 501c3 organizations that offer varied forms of assistance to area residents in need.
The TLBOR accepts grant request applications annually; different organizations are selected each year based on their request. Past recipients include, but are not limited to, CHANCES of Stone County, Disabled American Veterans (Chapter 68), Gift of Hope, Kimberling City Area Senior Center, and Taneyhills Community Library. Most of the fund’s money is raised annually through sponsorships for its annual fundraiser and funds made during the annual fundraising event.
For more information on the grant application process, contact Julie Bolton at 417-338-4555 or julie@tlbor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.