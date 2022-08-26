The Branson Tri-Lakes News newsroom has a new leader at the helm as the managing editor position is filled.
Entertainment Editor and seasoned news reporter Tim Church has been named Managing Editor. Church joined the Branson Tri-Lakes News team on Jan. 2, 2019, as a reporter covering the events and news in Stone and Taney counties. On Aug. 1, 2020, he was promoted to Entertainment Editor, providing in-depth information about one of the area’s most vital industries.. Church will continue to work stories and coverage for entertainment in the area, but will also take on the new role of Managing Editor.
“In my three and a half years with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, I have served the community as a beat reporter as well as the entertainment editor. I believe the evolution of my career, and time with this newspaper, has equipped me with the knowledge, experience and capability to lead this news team. I’m honored and humbled to have been presented with this opportunity,” Church said. “Since becoming entertainment editor, I have grown quite attached to the variety of theaters and attractions I’ve spent the last couple of years reporting on. The entertainers, producers, owners and general managers have all made me feel so welcome in their industry, so I am excited to still be writing about all the amazing things happening in the Branson area entertainment scene.”
Church said he has been working hard to take this next step in his career.
“This is a goal I’ve been working toward for a while now,” Church said. “I have spent the last several months focused on, not only proving to the company, but also to myself that I am ready to step into a position once held by so many talented writers and gifted leaders. I feel confident I will be able to successfully lead the newsroom as those before me.”
Publisher Mandy Farrow named Church editor on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“I am excited to officially name Tim Church as the Branson Tri-Lakes Editor,” Farrow said. “Tim has been filling this role for over a year and has built an amazing team. His leadership and communication skills, as well as his vision for the future, is exactly what makes him the right person to lead our award-winning news team. Over the last 18 months, Tim has grown tremendously and it has been an absolute joy to watch and be a small part of.”
Farrow expressed the faith she has in Church’s abilities to continue covering entertainment while taking on the new role and responsibilities.
“Tim has been an integral part of the success of the newsroom since he started with the paper,” Farrow said. “I know he will continue to thrive covering entertainment but he is ready for this next step. I am so proud of him and look forward to seeing what our news team can do under his guidance.”
Church is a Branson transplant, originally from Alton, Missouri, where his parents, Bill and Renea, and siblings, Elizabeth and Christopher, still reside. He is a 2013 graduate of College of the Ozarks, where he received a degree in journalism and media production.
In his spare time, Church enjoys “nerdy” endeavors. He co-founded Nerd Informants with his best friend, Josh Grisham, and has built the organization into one of the area’s top sites for news and information about comic books, superhero movies, and geek culture. He is also the proud fur dad to a rescued cat, Sabrina.
“As the Branson Tri-Lakes News Team is continuing to grow and evolve, I’m confident our readers are going to be thoroughly impressed with the efforts of this newsroom,” Church said. “With the dedication of AJ Fahr, Jason Wert, Chris Carlson and myself, and our combined commitment to the community, we will provide readers with the accurate and in-depth local news, sports and entertainment coverage they deserve.”
To contact Church email him at editor@bransontrilakesnews.com.
