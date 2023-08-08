School of the Ozarks faculty and staff hosted the Founders Academic Leadership Conference at The Keeter Center in early June.
The three day conference, which took place June 5 through 8, focused on expounding administrators’ skills surrounding classical education. Founders Classical Academy educators from Texas and Arkansas Founders Classical Academy attended. Founders Classical Academy is a collection of public charter schools, serving 14,000 students, which operates with the goal of providing hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence.
Head of Founders Classical Academies in Arkansas Susan Provenza connected with School of the Ozarks because of her children who attend College of the Ozarks. After hearing about School of the Ozarks, Provenza brought teachers and co-administrators to tour the facilities and began the process of hosting an event for training classical educators. Through the process, the Founders Academic Leadership Conference was created.
Guests of the conference were welcomed at a dinner hosted by The Keeter Center which introduced them to College of the Ozarks and School of the Ozarks before the beginning sessions. Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Dean of Character Education Sue Head welcomed the group during the meal.
“I am grateful for Dr. Head’s participation in our opening dinner,” said Superintendent of Founders Classical Academy Michael Terry. “She made us feel welcome and did a wonderful job telling the story of both the School of the Ozarks and the college. The entire experience left many of us thinking that Hard Work U. would have been a great place to attend college ourselves and about the great benefit the college might have for our children and students.”
School of the Ozarks Dean Brad Dolloff said it was an honor to serve fellow classical educators at the conference.
“Getting to offer the same guidance that was offered to us over 10 years ago when we opened our doors is an incredible blessing, and we are honored to help Founders Classical Academy pursue excellence,” Dolloff said.
C of O and S of O faculty members spent the week training attendees on a variety of topics pertaining to leadership and understanding classical education. The conference included sessions on integrating the Trivium into instructional design, seeking unity through the pursuit of virtue, and thinking classically about science. The Trivium is used in classical education as a term that encompasses the three pieces of classical education, grammar, dialect, and rhetoric.
Presenters from C of O and S of O included: Dean of Mission Advancement and Strategic Initiatives Andrew Bolger, S of O Assistant Professor of Christian Worldview Kyle Rapinchuk, S of O Associate Professor of Science Brian Polk, and Dean of School of the Ozarks Brad Dolloff.
For more information about School of the Ozarks or College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.